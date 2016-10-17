Vehicle access to Sylco Campground to be limited until damage can be repaired

Vehicle access around the loop at Sylco Campground will be restricted within the next couple of weeks. Andy Gaston, Acting Ranger with the Cherokee National Forest, said the restriction would be temporary. He said the Forest Service needed to make repairs to the campground before re-opening the road, but the campground would remain open throughout the process.

According to Gaston, off-road and other vehicles have been utilizing the campground for mudbogging and other activity. Vehicles have created their own paths and worn mud pits several feet deep through the camping area. Gaston said they needed to restrict access so it does not get worse before they can fix it.

The Sylco Campground is a disbursed development historically used by hunters. Three campsites are located in the section that is being vandalized. The vault toilets were boarded up several years ago, and one of the tables has been stolen.

County Commissioners Mike Curbow and John Pippenger, along with Garry McDonald visited the site last week with Gaston to see the damage for themselves. Gaston said he wanted to ensure everyone understood why they were taking steps to restrict vehicle access to the site. McDonald said he would have driven right past it had they not been following Gaston because of its condition. He said it was sad to see, and that he used to go to the campground as a kid. Curbow said they used to have family reunions there.

Gaston explained that the Forest Service used to have six technicians handling the area, but now only had one. He said they have focused their attention of the areas where the people and crowds go. Gaston said when he came on as Acting Ranger, he was taken aback by the damage. According to Gaston, law enforcement has caught two different groups of people mudbogging in the campground. One of them, he said, had put it on facebook. Gaston said because their manpower is limited, it will continue to happen.

Pippenger asked if the main forest service road leading to the campground would be closed. Gaston said no. He said they had not even considered closing that road, and were only restricting access to the loop around the campsites. Gaston said if the campground was closer to town they might be able to partner with the sheriff’s department or county government to clean it up and operate it. Pippenger asked about volunteers to keep it mowed; Gaston said he thought they would be able to mow it once a month after the damage was repaired. He said the work should be done in 2017.

A landscape architect has already been to the sight several times, Gaston said. He said they would not to any digging, but would bring in large boulders to restrict vehicle access around the loop. Pippenger said he would be contacting other members of the committee to see if they wanted to come back out to the campsite to see it for themselves. Gaston said he wanted to ensure the county understood what they were doing and why.