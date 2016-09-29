Scarecrows wanted for contest during Benton Arts & Heritage Day

Organizers of Benton Arts and Heritage Days have begun preparations for this year’s event, slated for October 29, 2016 from 10-5. Along with music, food, arts & crafts, petting zoo, bounce houses, tractors, blacksmithing, boots & hearts contest, and quilts, this year’s festival will bring back the scarecrow contest sponsored by Benton IGA. A new addition to the festival this year will be a Memory Walk in honor of those lost to tobacco, sponsored by the Health Department and Ocoee Health Council.

“Scarecrows can protect cornfields or scare visitors, and putting them together can be a fun experience for families or school groups,” said Melvin Bell, manager at Benton IGA. Bell said they were bringing the scarecrow contest back in the hopes of one day having scarecrows lining the streets through Benton. Scarecrows will need to be from 5’-7’ tall, and constructed for durability. They can take any form, such as a traditional scarecrow, cowboy, spaceman, princess, or anything than can be imagines.

“The goal is to generate goodwill and a festive atmosphere,” Bell said, adding, “And we’ve increased the prize money a bit this time in the hopes of encouraging more folks to participate.”

First prize for the contest will be $75. Second place is $25, and 3rd place is $10. There will be categories for businesses/organizations, families, and school groups. Entires must be received by October 24th. Entry forms can be picked up at Benton IGA. For more information, call Melvin Bell at 423-338-9233 or stop by the Benton IGA.

Vendor applications for food, art, and craft vendors are now available. They can be picked up at the Benton Municipal Building, Benton IGA, or Polk County News. You can also visit polkevents.com and download a pdf version.