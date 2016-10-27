Rattlesnake Hollow Fire continues; nearby trails closed

A fire on the southeast side of Chilhowee Mountain has grown to include at least 100 acres so far, and will likely grow. According to Terry McDonald with the United States Forest Service, fire growth is anticipated due to the location of the fire. The Rattlesnake Hollow Fire was first reported at approximately 2:30 pm Sunday. It is located in the Rock Creek Gorge on the southeast side of Chilhowee Mountain in Polk County. No structures or facilities are threatened.

National Forest visitors are being asked to avoid trails in the Rock Creek Area.

“Because of the location of the fire in steep, rocky inaccessible terrain fire growth is anticipated,” McDonald said. He said that because of firefighter safety, crews are not constructing fire lines directly adjacent to the fire. Crews are going indirect to construct hand lines and using creeks and trails in the area.

Two helicopters, an air attack aircraft for observation, two fire engines, and 35 firefighters and support personnel are currently working on the blaze.“As firefighters progress with line construction they will be burning out unburned vegetation along their lines. This helps secure the lines from the main fire –when lines are burned out it leaves an area devoid of fuel (vegetation),” McDonald said. Trails at and near the Rock Creek area are closed and marked on the ground (Please refer to map).

Effective October 29, 2016 the following fire restrictions are in place for the entire Cherokee National Forest (approximately 655,000 acres) until terminated by the U.S. Forest Service:

· Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or charcoal fire outside of developed recreation areas. The use of portable lanterns, stoves or heating equipment that utilize gas or pressurized liquid fuel is allowed.

o Fires at developed recreation areas must be confined to receptacles designed for fire. Metal fire rings and grills are provided in Cherokee National Forest developed recreation areas. Campfires should always be put out and cold to the touch before left for any period of time.

Cherokee National Forest Fire Management Officer, Marty Bentley explained, “This simply means that the only places National Forest visitors can have a fire is in developed recreation areas where metal fire rings and grills are provided. Portable lanterns, stoves or heating equipment that utilize gas or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed. This action is necessary to protect National Forest resources and visitors. This restriction only pertains to the Cherokee National Forest. We intend to terminate this restriction as soon as we receive significant moisture and conditions warrant it.”

National Forest visitors are asked to be very careful with fire and to obey all state and federal fire related laws and regulations.