Polk County, Tennessee unofficial election totals for November 8, 2016

Polk County election totals are as follows:

Donald J. Trump: 5097

Hillary Clinton: 1252

Roque De La Fuente: 4

Gary Johnson: 114

Alyson Kennedy: 4

Mike Smith: 23

Jill Stein: 26

Chuck Fleischmann: 4923

Melody Shekari: 1450

Topher Kersting: 37

Cassandra Mitchell: 87

Rick Tyler: 237

Dan Howell: 5054

Anna Miller Grabowski: 1531

Consumption on premises: 3780 yes – 3032 no

Package liquor: 3929 yes – 2863 no

Benton:

Jerry Stephens: 534

Joe Jenkins: 416

Garry McDonald: 358

Gene Pack: 269

Copperhill:

Billy Brackett: 51

Jerry Gilliam: 23

Kathy Stewart: 92

Tara Akins: 92

Scott Brooks: 81

Bill Standridge: 105

Ducktown:

Doug Collins: 83

Brad Miller: 90

Election totals by precinct will appear in the November 16th edition of the Polk County News.