Polk County, Tennessee unofficial election totals for November 8, 2016

Polk County election totals are as follows:
Donald J. Trump: 5097
Hillary Clinton: 1252
Roque De La Fuente: 4
Gary Johnson: 114
Alyson Kennedy: 4
Mike Smith: 23
Jill Stein: 26
Chuck Fleischmann: 4923
Melody Shekari: 1450
Topher Kersting: 37
Cassandra Mitchell: 87
Rick Tyler: 237
Dan Howell: 5054
Anna Miller Grabowski: 1531
Consumption on premises: 3780 yes – 3032 no
Package liquor: 3929 yes – 2863 no
Benton:
Jerry Stephens: 534
Joe Jenkins: 416
Garry McDonald: 358
Gene Pack: 269
Copperhill:
Billy Brackett: 51
Jerry Gilliam: 23
Kathy Stewart: 92
Tara Akins: 92
Scott Brooks: 81
Bill Standridge: 105
Ducktown:
Doug Collins: 83
Brad Miller: 90
Election totals by precinct will appear in the November 16th edition of the Polk County News.
Why are write in votes not posted?
I was a bit surprised (and disappointed) to open the November 16th edition of The Polk County News and not find a breakdown by precinct of the Polk County results from the November 8th election.
On reading the front page article I learned the “full precinct totals” could be found on page 3.
Now I readily, though not proudly, admit that I can stand in my garage and not see the bright red drill that I went out to look for, but for the life of me, I DON’T SEE the numbers anywhere!