CBMC Board members question new appointment

Copper Basin Medical Center’s monthly District Board meeting started off a little rocky, but settled down relatively quickly. Newly-appointed member Will Bishop joined the board. He was appointed during the September County Commission meeting. Board member Jack Collins attempted to thwart Bishop’s appointment by presenting a letter he said was signed by outgoing member Randy Collins rescinding his resignation. Randy Collins was not in attendance. Mitchell Hicks and Ron O’Neal were also absent. Jack Collins said Randy was on the board until he was replaced. Jack said the board had to approve new members. He said he was scared about giving up Randy’s knowledge.

Board Chairman Doug Collins said he had spoken to Randy, and didn’t know that he was 100%. Doug said he had spoken with attorney Eric Brooks, whose feeling was that when the county or a city appoints a member, it is their will. Doug said the board did not have to vote to accept the new member. Doug said if Randy wanted to get back onto the board, he would have to go back before the commission and be appointed again. Bea Tallent asked why there was nothing in the bylaws that said the board members had to come from the Basin area. Jack said they had always put members on from the Basin area. He said it was Copper Basin Medical Center and they needed people from that area, adding, “I don’t know this man.”

Doug Collins pointed out Bishop’s degree was in healthcare. Jack Collins said it was history and precedent for both hospital boards to have members from the Basin. He said he was not throwing rocks at Bishop, but it was Copper Basin Medical Center. Bishop said that as of the county commission meeting, Randy’s window to rescind had closed. Jack said the commission appointed him to be considered by the board. Doug pointed to the Private Act, and said he was sick of all the arguing and wanted to get on to business. Bishop said he had spoken to several commissioners who said if he was not accepted, they would re-appoint him and send him back. Jack Collins asked if that was a threat. Bishop said that was reality.

Doug Collins said there were going to be times when they didn’t like who was appointed, but they did not need a peeing contest with the commission. He pointed out that CEO Anna Clark lived below the mountains and cared about the hospital. Bishop said there should be equal representation because the county was on the hook for the hospital, not just the cities above the mountains. “They just want to keep an eye on us?” Jack asked.

Clark asked if the Private Act said the board had to approve new members. Doug Collins said no. Jack said they had always voted to approve new members. Doug said he did not want a fuss fight and that Randy had turned in a resignation and it was accepted. Tallent asked if they should table the approval until the next meeting. Jack Collins said they had a dump truck full of stuff to do and needed to make a decision. He said there was no sense in putting it off. Doug asked what he wanted to do; Jack made a motion to accept Bishop on the board. Frank Shinpaugh questioned if he was hearing correctly, then seconded the motion. Tallent voted against, but said it was nothing personal against Bishop.

In actual business, the board approved an anti-tobacco policy for the hospital. Clark said they were a healthcare facility and they needed to encourage people to stop smoking. She said having a policy would also make the eligible for some grant opportunities. Jack Collins said they did not need a gestappo crew to enforce it. Bishop suggested a wording change in the policy in regards to employees reporting tobacco use. He said it provided a loophole for not reporting. Collins said he was uncomfortable with employees being a monitor and being comfortable with that. Bishop suggested if they found this difficult to talk about, they would have a hard time in healthcare. The anti-tobacco policy will begin November 1st. No tobacco will be allowed on any part of the property.

Revisions to the bylaws were approved, with more changes to come. Policy revisions were also approved, and a whistleblower policy was added. An issue with a piece of radiology equipment was discussed. Clark said there was a new radiology group and wait time was down, but a piece of equipment was slowing the process. She said someone would be looking at it soon.

Clark said there was $1.8 million in charges in August, up about $100,000. She said $1.7 million was collected. Clark said Dr. Siddiqui had been paid, and the auditors had been paid.

Doug Collins said the City of Ducktown had been approved for a CBDG grant of $315,000 to put a new roof on the hospital. An $88,000 match will be required to do the project. The roof on the hospital is the original roof from 1953, with patches and other work being done over the years.